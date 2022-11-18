WMTV 15 Sounds of the Season returns

WMTV 15 Sounds of the Season will air on Christmas Eve at 10 p.m. and on Christmas Day at 6 a.m.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. WMTV15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing.

Hosted by Leigh Mills and Mark McPherson, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Monday, Christmas Day, right here on WMTV 15.

Here is the lineup:

SongSingers
Riu Riu ChiuVerona Area High School Concert Choir
Silver BellsMount Horeb High School Concert Choir
Pat-A-Pan: A Burgundian Carol | Bring a Torch Jeannette, IsabellaStoughton High School Madrigal Singers
Let It SnowSauk Prairie High School Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Singers
TorchesSun Prairie High Schools Combined Choir
Here We Come A-CarolingMonona Grove A-Cappella and Bel Canto Choir
Have Yourself a Merry Little ChristmasEdgerton High School Concert Choir
Carol of the BellsJanesville Craig High School Cantorum Choir
Dance of the Sugar Rum Cherries | ‘March’ from the NutcrackerMiddleton High School Symphony Strings and Jazz Ensemble
Jingle Bells | Zat You, Santa?Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra
Nañigo NavidadOregon High School Percussion Ensemble
In the Bleak MidwinterWaunakee High School Sonoro
Deck the Hall | A Festive MadrigalEvansville High School A Cappella Choir
One Sweet Little BabyJanesville Parker High School Cantorum Choir

This year’s sponsors are:

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

