WMTV 15 Sounds of the Season returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. WMTV15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing.

Hosted by Leigh Mills and Mark McPherson, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Monday, Christmas Day, right here on WMTV 15.

Here is the lineup:

Song Singers Riu Riu Chiu Verona Area High School Concert Choir Silver Bells Mount Horeb High School Concert Choir Pat-A-Pan: A Burgundian Carol | Bring a Torch Jeannette, Isabella Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers Let It Snow Sauk Prairie High School Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Singers Torches Sun Prairie High Schools Combined Choir Here We Come A-Caroling Monona Grove A-Cappella and Bel Canto Choir Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Edgerton High School Concert Choir Carol of the Bells Janesville Craig High School Cantorum Choir Dance of the Sugar Rum Cherries | ‘March’ from the Nutcracker Middleton High School Symphony Strings and Jazz Ensemble Jingle Bells | Zat You, Santa? Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra Nañigo Navidad Oregon High School Percussion Ensemble In the Bleak Midwinter Waunakee High School Sonoro Deck the Hall | A Festive Madrigal Evansville High School A Cappella Choir One Sweet Little Baby Janesville Parker High School Cantorum Choir

This year’s sponsors are:

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.