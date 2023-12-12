Dane Co. Humane Society recounts Mabel’s ‘miraculous’ recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The resiliency of one pup at the Dane County Humane Society is being highlighted as she makes a “miraculous” recovery.

The humane society recalled how Mabel was found in the middle of the night, about a week after Thanksgiving, in the vestibule of an emergency veterinary clinic. She was treated and Monona police officers later took her to the Dane Co. shelter.

DCHS noted how Mabel had fleas, irritated skin and major damage to her tongue. The injuries and swollenness of Mabel’s tongue were consistent with electrical burns, potentially from chewing on a live cord, but DCHS said it’s impossible to know for certain. Some tissue to her tongue was already dead.

Mabel is recovering at the Dane Co. Humane Society after having to have a portion of her tongue amputated. (Dane County Humane Society)

Mabel had urgent surgery when she arrived at the shelter as the veterinary team tried to repair her tongue, the shelter recounted. Complications required the team to amputate almost a third of the poor dog’s tongue and place a feeding tube in her neck.

DCHS said the severity of her injuries did not stop Mabel from fighting. She has made so much progress that veterinarians were able to take out the tube, allowing her to finally eat on her own.

DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard said Mabel just exudes joy and hope.

“Despite everything Mabel has been through, she remains sweet and friendly,” Bernard said. “Everyone who meets her falls in love.”

Bernard thanked the community’s support for DCHS, allowing them to help care for any animal that comes to the shelter, just like Mabel.

DCHS provided ways for people to donate- either online, or by mailing a check to the main shelter at 5132 Voges Road in Madison, with “Mabel” in the subject line.

As for those wondering if Mabel is ready for a new home, she isn’t up for adoption quite yet. DCHS said she is recovering in foster care and asked people to check their website for updates, rather than calling the shelter.

