Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.(Brownsboro Independent School District)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (Gray News) – A school district in Texas is sharing a sweet moment between a custodian and an elementary student.

The Brownsboro Independent School District shared a photo on Facebook of Chandler Elementary School custodian identified as Mr. Hall helping a young student fix his tie.

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.

“It’s moments like these that we are so proud to be a part of this Bear family,” the school district wrote in the post. “Thank you Mr. Hall for being so kind. We are grateful for YOU!

Facebook commenters made it known that Hall is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“I remember my son getting a nervous tummy on the first day and throwing up in the hallway. I tried to clean it but was pregnant and gagging… this gentleman came up and said “It’s okay mama, let me get it” he cleaned it up for me. He’s always been a sweetheart!” one Facebook user wrote in a comment.

Hall’s wife also commented on the post, saying his act of kindness with the elementary student is no surprise.

“Lord I thank you for my husband!! He is one of a kind. Always trying to help someone,” his wife wrote in a comment.

Brownsboro is located about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FIle - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Putin says Russia is in dialogue with the US on exchanging jailed Americans Gershkovich and Whelan
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
30-year-old Asian elephant, Raja, to leave St. Louis Zoo to start a new family
FILE - A member of the National Guard patrols the area outside of the U.S. Capitol at the...
Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues
Holiday Shopping Reminders
Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget