Greenish Geminid meteor shower to peak this week

Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid...
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.(NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Geminid meteor shower will peak this week, giving stargazers an excellent show.

According to EarthSky, the meteor shower will peak at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 14 but the meteors can be spotted from the evening hours of Dec. 13 until dawn.

Meteors in this shower have a greenish hue to them unlike the white hue that most meteors have, according to a post on NASA’s Watch the Skies blog. That is because of the meteor’s chemical composition, which determines what hue the meteor will release as it burns in the Earth’s atmosphere.

A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox...
A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Geminids meteor shower over an Orthodox church on the local cemetery near the village of Zagorie, some 110 km ( 69 miles) west of capital Minsk, Belarus, late Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.(Sergei Grits | AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

NASA reported the Geminid meteors are also unique due to their origin. While many meteor showers originate from comets, the Geminid meteors originate from asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which takes 1.4 years to orbit the Sun.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible in all parts of the globe, favoring the northern hemisphere. EarthSky reported that a young waxing moon will not interfere with the shower’s visibility, making for ideal conditions for viewing.

The meteor shower will appear to come from the Gemini constellation, near the bright star Castor. However, according to NASA’s post, meteors will be visible throughout the entire night sky so there’s no reason to look in one specific direction.

NASA reported up to 120 meteors can be seen in an hour in prime conditions. No special equipment is needed to view the shower, just a clear, dark open sky, a stargazing buddy and patience.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
30-year-old Asian elephant, Raja, to leave St. Louis Zoo to start a new family
FIle - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Putin says Russia is in dialogue with the US on exchanging jailed Americans Gershkovich and Whelan
FILE - A member of the National Guard patrols the area outside of the U.S. Capitol at the...
Big pay raise for troops in defense bill sent to Biden. Conservatives stymied on cultural issues
Holiday Shopping Reminders
Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget