Madison police refer homicide charge in deadly wreck near Packers Ave.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department referred a homicide charge against one of the drivers involved in a deadly wreck last month on the city’s north side.

MPD revealed the referral in an update released Tuesday morning. In it, the police department indicated investigators are asking the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to charge Michael Norsetter-Shiner with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner previously identified the man killed in the wreck as Roderick Anderson.

According to the statement, the crash is still under investigation; however, it alleges excessive speed played a part in the collision, which happened early in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, near the intersection of Packers Ave. and Manley Street.

A crash closed southbound lanes of Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023 (WMTV-TV)

Tuesday’s update indicated Anderson, 77, had been heading north when he went to turn left onto Manley Street from N. Sherman Ave., which runs parallel to and about three blocks west of Packers Ave. His vehicle collided with the Norsetter-Shiner’s blue sedan, which MPD alleges was speeding at the time.

The statement noted Norsetter-Shiner, 39, is still hospitalized as the result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Packers Ave., on Nov. 10, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.