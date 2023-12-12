Madison police sergeant injured during arrest

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured while helping arrest a suspect accused of attacking a woman near a downtown Madison grocery store on Saturday.

The sergeant and other officers went to the Festival Foods store, in the 800 block of E. Washington Ave., around 3:30 pm. that day after learning of the incident, the MPD report stated.

They were able to locate the man along S. Blair St. and attempted to take him into custody, the statement continued. The 59-year-old man tried to fend off the officers and, in the process, injured the sergeant. The MPD report did not state how badly the sergeant was hurt.

Even after the Madison man was taken into custody, he continued threatening the woman he is accused of attacking earlier. He has since been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of battery, strangulation, intimidation of a victim, and resisting arrest causing injury.

