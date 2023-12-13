Countdown to the next Mike’s Miracle Minute!

The NBC15 The Morning Show team kicks off Phone-A-Thon day for this year's Share Your Holidays campaign.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon is underway on Wednesday. There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

Click Here to Donate

The other is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon. You can call anytime until 10:30 p.m. and we will be checking in all day during our Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched.

TimeSponsor
6:01 a.m.Veridian Homes
6:40 a.m.Wollersheim Winery and Distillery
7:25 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Diamond-level donor Dean Health Plan by Medica
7:55 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Naviant, who sponsored Share Your Story
8:27 a.m.Rural Mutual Insurance
8:57 a.m.Norman Fletchall Team at RBC Wealth Management
9:58 a.m.Capitol Bank
10:26 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon hosts Alliant Energy Center
11 a.m.CapSpecialty
11:20 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Bronze-level sponsor Exact Sciences
11:35 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including TDS
11:58 a.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Bronze-level sponsor John Deere Financial, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon
12:22 p.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Esker, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon
12:52 p.m.Chase Bank
1:18 p.m.First Weber Foundation
1:58 p.m.Hupy and Abraham, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon
2:58 p.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Two Men and a Truck, who transported all those barrels
4:01 p.m.Burger Night Out
4:15 p.m.OfficeSupply.com
4:40 p.m.Clasen Quality Chocolate
5 p.m.Werndli Charitable Foundation
5:20 p.m.M3 Insurance
6:01 p.m.Becky - A longtime Madison Educator
6:15 p.m.Connect Search LLC
6:58 p.m.Veridian Homes
7:44 p.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including Dental Health Assoicates, who are taking calls during Phone-A-Thon
9:01 p.m. (on CW)Thank you to all our sponsors, Alcivia
9:45 p.m.Thank you to all our sponsors, including UW Health
10:00 p.m.Werndli Charitable Fund

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in...
NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996.(wmtv)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

The NBC15 The Morning Show team kicks off Phone-A-Thon day for this year's Share Your Holidays...
NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon gets underway
Geezer Gleaners
Geezer Gleaners; saving food and feeding families
Here’s how to Give at Your Grocer
NBC15 Share Your Holiday drives aims to raise $75,000 on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday provides opportunity to fight hunger during Share Your Holidays