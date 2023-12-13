Countdown to the next Mike’s Miracle Minute!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon is underway on Wednesday. There are two ways to give- by calling 608-204-8000 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., or by donating anytime on nbc15.com/donate.

The other is by calling in during the Phone-A-Thon. You can call anytime until 10:30 p.m. and we will be checking in all day during our Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday will be matched.

Time Sponsor 6:01 a.m. Veridian Homes 6:40 a.m. Wollersheim Winery and Distillery 7:25 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Diamond-level donor Dean Health Plan by Medica 7:55 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Naviant, who sponsored Share Your Story 8:27 a.m. Rural Mutual Insurance 8:57 a.m. Norman Fletchall Team at RBC Wealth Management 9:58 a.m. Capitol Bank 10:26 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon hosts Alliant Energy Center 11 a.m. CapSpecialty 11:20 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Bronze-level sponsor Exact Sciences 11:35 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including TDS 11:58 a.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Bronze-level sponsor John Deere Financial, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon 12:22 p.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Esker, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon 12:52 p.m. Chase Bank 1:18 p.m. First Weber Foundation 1:58 p.m. Hupy and Abraham, whose staff will be taking calls during Phone-A-Thon 2:58 p.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Two Men and a Truck, who transported all those barrels 4:01 p.m. Burger Night Out 4:15 p.m. OfficeSupply.com 4:40 p.m. Clasen Quality Chocolate 5 p.m. Werndli Charitable Foundation 5:20 p.m. M3 Insurance 6:01 p.m. Becky - A longtime Madison Educator 6:15 p.m. Connect Search LLC 6:58 p.m. Veridian Homes 7:44 p.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including Dental Health Assoicates, who are taking calls during Phone-A-Thon 9:01 p.m. (on CW) Thank you to all our sponsors, Alcivia 9:45 p.m. Thank you to all our sponsors, including UW Health 10:00 p.m. Werndli Charitable Fund

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

