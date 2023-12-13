Lake St. side of State Street Campus Garage to close

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A parking garage near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus is closing to make way for a redeveloped, mixed-use property, City of Madison officials revealed on Tuesday.

The State Street Campus Garage- Lake Street, at 415 N. Lake Street, will close on Dec. 27. The Frances Street side of the garage will remain open during construction, though space will be limited with the demolition of the Lake Street structure.

City officials noted a new parking garage, student housing and an inter-city bus terminal will all be constructed.

Construction is set to start early next year and the full development is expected to open in 2026.

City of Madison added that it was working with those who had monthly parking permits to find alternate places to park.

