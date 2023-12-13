Love’s progression sees ups and downs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the New York Giants during the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers recently cautioned fans and those ready to crown Jordan Love the new King of the NFC North after a few solid performances, not because he is surprised by his former understudy’s success, but rather because growth in the NFL is never a straight line.

Love had a down game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, falling 24-22. He struggled with some off-the-mark throws on early third downs.

He had a pair of turnovers with the game tied twice.

DeVito leads clutch drive to Bullock’s winning kick as New York Giants top Green Bay Packers 24-22

What impressed head coach Matt LaFleur was how the first-year starter rallied late to give his team a chance in the second half - including the late touchdown to Malik Heath.

“I think there was a little bit of indecision early on and I think there was a point in time where he said screw it and I’m going to go out there and play decisively, and I think he played much, much better. I hope we all learn from that. That’s what it’s got to be. You’re going to make mistakes in this game, it’s how do you respond from them, how do you recover, how do you move on. Understanding that whatever has happened has no impact on what could happen in the future.”

The Packers host the Buccaneers on Sunday at noon.

