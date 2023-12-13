Mild, Mild, Mild

Warm trend begins

Rain is back on Saturday

No snow in sight before Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is dominating our pattern and is responsible for the sunny conditions and warmer temperatures that we felt today. After only reaching into the low to mid-30s for the start of the week, we’re now looking at a temperature trend that will keep us unseasonably warm all the way into next week. When this time of year 33F would be our average high, today we climbed into the lower 40s.

What’s Coming Up...

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer as we lock into a more southwesterly flow, moving us into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll be mostly sunny and dry on Thursday, then cloudier on Friday with the approach of a small area of low pressure from the northwest. Clouds will start our weekend then we’re looking at some light showers with this low with the possibility of a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain in our northern counties, but we’re not expecting any accumulation. Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with more sun and temperatures remaining mild, into the lower 40s.

Looking Ahead...

If you’ve been hoping for some more traditional December weather to get you into the holiday feeling before Christmas, you may have to wait until after the 25th before we see any chance of snow. Next week looking to be a dry and sunnier week with highs in the lower 40s, and possibly keeping this mild weather into the weekend before Christmas too. The longer-range forecast is hinting that our next weather system to bring snow might not happen till the 26th, but there is still plenty of time for that to change.

