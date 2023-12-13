Closer to 5.5 million meals after Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon & Sort-A-Thon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Thank you to everyone who called the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-Thon on Wednesday and donated food to be sorted during Sort-A-Thon- it is because of you that we can continue to fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin.

We still have our goal of hitting 5.5 million meals this year to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and we need your help. You can continue to donate on nbc15.com/donate through the end of the year to help those experiencing food insecurity.

CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank Michelle Orge said these donations are vitals to the partner agencies they work with.

“This food that we are collecting and purchasing with the donations is vital to them,” Orge said. “They depend on us to get this out to them. This is a quarter to a third of the food we distribute throughout the year.”

Phone-A-Thon volunteers were up bright and early taking your calls, and stayed up until 10:30 p.m. as donations continued to come in. Thanks to our Mike’s Miracle Minutes sponsors and individual donors, the first $375,000 raised on Wednesday is matched.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon (WMTV)

Mike’s Miracle Minutes are in honor of late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create a food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

McKinney’s mother Barbara said coming back to Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon felt like home.

“You know how when the family comes together again, everybody is so excited? The family is together again and so it really feels good this morning,” she said.

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

She feels if he was still with us today, her son would call out the generosity of the Madison community.

“We’re faced with so many challenges that we forget and I think that was the piece that Mike discovered that Madison has a core of generosity and they step up and step in,” she said. “That’s what Share Your Holidays is, it’s an opportunity for ordinary people to step in, the corporate sponsors, it’s amazing.”

Later Wednesday evening, Barbara McKinney said she was reflecting on her son’s generous spirit and how his legacy lives on today.

“It gives me such great joy when people ask me ‘Oh you’re Mike McKinney’s mom? You know, so there’s a sense of pride in there,” she said.

Barbara said it was her son’s dream to give back to the community.

Kris Taazelar has been a familiar face when it comes to Second Harvest Foodbank. On Wednesday, he shared that the mission at Second Harvest is more personal for him. He teared up as he recalled growing up with a single mom raising four children and seeing her pay for food using food stamps, knowing she struggled but not wanting to show it.

“At the time, we didn’t have food pantry as a resource because they really weren’t in that much of an existence back then” Taazelar. “But now, I’m so happy that there is a resource like our multiple food pantries throughout the 16 counties that we support to help families like ours that struggled. So I know were making a difference and that really means a lot to me.”

He said working at Second Harvest is a bonus to know he is helping others in a very similar situation.

Kris Taazelar has been a familiar face when it comes to Second Harvest Foodbank.

Hundreds of barrels worth of donations, over 43,000 pounds of food, was sorted by volunteers at Alliant Energy Center. This is the largest volunteer event of the year for Second Harvest Foodbank.

Second Harvest Volunteer Program Manager Jeff Gaffney said they could not do it without all the volunteers that come out to help sort the 50,000 pounds being looked at Wednesday. During one shift, volunteers shorted just under 15,000 pounds of food.

“We have some volunteers that always come for Share Your Holidays, thankfully we get to see them at our distribution center as well,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney said it’s amazing to see this amount of food at this scale and that he’s proud of the volunteers for helping get all this food boxed and out the door.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon (WMTV)

Janesville Craig Hall of Fame Football Coach Bill O’Leary was helping out on Wednesday, noting he volunteers regularly at Second Harvest and has a special occasion coming up.

“It’s my birthday on Friday, so I get my family to come and celebrate. I tell them ‘don’t get me gifts. Come work at this thing and that’d be the best gift we could possibly have,’” O’Leary said.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon (WMTV)

FoodShare outreach specialist Julie Wiebe talked about her personal connection to food insecurity, receiving FoodShare when she was out of college and describing how confusing of a process it was. Wiebe said she knows how important it is to be talking to people about how to utilize the program.

“I know it definitely goes a long way to helping people in our communities,” Wiebe said.

Wiebe said FoodShare is the most efficient way of connecting people to food resources. for every one meal provided at food distributions, FoodShare provides nine meals.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays Phone-A-Thon and Sort-A-Thon (WMTV)

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.” When everyone in the community is ensured to have enough nutritious food to thrive, lives are transformed by possibility.

Ten dollars can provide up to 25 meals for those who are food insecure in the Madison area, and that doubles when paired with our match.

The final meal count will be revealed in January live during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.