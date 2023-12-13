Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday, hours after testimony concluded, when a man set papers on fire and then doused them with a fire extinguisher, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

A man was arrested after setting fire to some documents, said court spokesperson Al Baker. He did not release further details, but said the incident is under investigation. Those who evacuated were allowed to return shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the man who was arrested.

The evacuation came hours after the conclusion of testimony in Trump’s civil fraud trial case, which has played out on the building’s third floor for nearly three months. Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over the trial.

Trump was not in the building Wednesday. Lawyers in the case are scheduled to make their closing arguments next month.

The courthouse, with its Corinthian columns and wide front steps, is recognizable to many for its frequent appearances in movies and television shows, including “Law & Order” and “Night Court.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Beloit to host free community holiday celebration
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event on...
Older Americans to pay less for some drug treatments as drugmakers penalized for big price jumps
Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
11 years after Sandy Hook shooting, a first responder and a grieving parent reflect
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
Bull on tracks at train station delays rail traffic outside New York