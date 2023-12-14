Beloit to host free community holiday celebration

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Horse-drawn carriages, visits from Santa - what more can you ask for in a holiday celebration?

The City of Beloit is inviting everyone to its holiday party, featuring local police officers, firefighters, parks and recreation staff and others on Dec. 15.

Full of holiday fun, the party will feature two locations - with most the activities being held at the Jones Pavilion in Riverside Park, but Santa visits and refreshments will be held in the Beloit College Powerhouse, which is located on 850 Pleasant St.

On top of the carriage rides and Santa coming to town, the event will also feature candlelight hikes and much more winter fun.

The city recommends several different parking locations for families eager to attend:

· Jones Pavilion Parking in Riverside Park (entrance is just east of the Portland Avenue bridge)

· Beloit College Powerhouse

· Beloit College parking lot off of Woodward Avenue (use the pedestrian bridge to access the Powerhouse)

· Visit Beloit Parking Lot, 656 Pleasant St.

· Heritage View Parking Lot, 627 Pleasant St.

The Heroes’ Holiday Celebration is presented by the Beloit Police, Beloit Fire, and Beloit Parks and Recreation, along with Beloit Fresh Start, Community Action, Inc., other local law enforcement, first responders and nonprofit organizations.

The party will run from 4-7 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.