Brewers acquire Taylor Clarke from Royals, who finalize Lugo’s $45 million, 3-year contract

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Taylor Clarke was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for minor league pitcher Ryan Brady and infielder Cam Devanney.

Clarke, 30, went 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA last season in 56 relief appearances and two starts. He struck out 65 and walked 24 in 59 innings.

He has a 15-15 record with a 5.03 ERA in 183 big league games, including 22 starts. He pitched for Arizona from 2019-21 before spending the last two years with the Royals.

Brady, 24, made 37 relief appearances with Class A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi last season. Devanney, 26, hit.271 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs in 103 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Also on Thursday, the Royals finalized their $45 million, three-year contract with right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo can terminate the deal after two years and $30 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo argues with a Indiana Pacers coach after an NBA...
Bucks, Pacers square off in dispute over game ball after Giannis’ record-setting performance
Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth, and Julia Orzol celebrate vs. Tennessee.
UW’s Franklin, three others named All-Americans; Orzol named Academic All-District
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives by Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points, Bucks beat Pacers 140-126
Ronnie Porter dribbles up the court in Wisconsin's 78-55 win over St. Thomas.
Wisconsin women’s basketball stomps St. Thomas on the road