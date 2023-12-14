Business lobbying group sues Wisconsin Justice Department over open records request

A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl and baby boy.(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s largest business lobbying group filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state Department of Justice violated public records laws by waiting a year and a half to deny a request.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce asked the Justice Department in March 2022 for records of communications between the agency’s employees and Sher Edling LLP, a California law firm the department hired to go after the people and businesses responsible for contamination from a group of chemicals known as PFAS. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been linked to low birth weight, cancer and liver disease, and municipalities across Wisconsin are struggling to reduce contamination from in their water supplies.

The Justice Department said in April 2022 that it was processing Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s request, according to the complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. But in September 2023 the department denied it, saying the records were protected by attorney-client privilege, the lawsuit says.

“According to the DOJ’s own policy, 10 business days would have been a reasonable timeframe for either granting WMC access to the requested records or providing a written denial,” Scott Rosenow, the lobbying group’s attorney, said in the complaint.

Department of Justice spokesperson Gillian Drummond did not immediately respond to an email sent Thursday requesting comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint asks for a judge to perform a confidential review of the requested records and determine what can be made public.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court makes interim state court director permanent despite complaints
Five years later, explosion survivor still enraged at Didion Milling Inc. leadership
Didion Milling Inc. reaches settlement after fatal 2017 explosion
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Biden to return to Wisconsin next week
Beloit to host free community holiday celebration