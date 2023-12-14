Columbus’ Brunell named AP Wisconsin high school football player of the year
Columbus High School senior Colton Brunell surpassed the state’s career rushing record in the first round of the WIAA playoffs — and the final home game of his high school football career.
The game was stopped to recognize his achievement, he celebrated with teammates and was engulfed in hugs from the Cardinals’ coaching staff.
“It was sweet,” Brunell said.
Brunell and the Cardinals reached the third round in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, falling to eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas and the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brunell wound up rushing for 2,298 yards on 309 carries and 32 touchdowns. That gave him 7,416 yards and 106 rushing touchdowns in his career.
For his effort this season, Brunell was named as a unanimous first-team selection as a running back, a high honorable mention choice as an inside linebacker and the state’s player of the year on the 2023 Associated Press All-State football team, which was determined by a statewide panel of sports reporters and released Wednesday.
Brunell said he appreciated how his teammates — from the blocking of his offensive line, tight ends and receivers to the preparation the scout team provided — aided his standout rushing performance.
“It means a lot because not many people can say they got the player of the year,” said Brunell, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota. “It’s nice how my team brought me up and got me to this point. … I’m definitely thankful for that.”
Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad was impressed Brunell topped 2,000 in three consecutive seasons playing running back.
“To have over 7,400 yards, it’s incredible,” Selgrad said. “He’s a fantastic young man and running back. … In terms of his play, it was hard to improve from what he had done. He has great vision on the field. He had three years of consistency and that is hard to do when you are the focal point of the offense. To do what he did is very impressive.”
As a group, the Cardinals took pride in the state record.
“Obviously, it’s an individual record, but we view it as a team record,” Selgrad said. “It takes everyone to do that. … Everybody has their hand on it — every player in the last three years. That is something we are very proud of as a program. It means a lot. To have more than 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons is very challenging, especially in today’s modern offense.”
Selgrad said the soft-spoken and humble Brunell demonstrated outstanding leadership during his senior season, particularly while working with a young offense line after an experienced group of linemen graduated from Columbus’ Division 4 state championship team in 2022. Brunell, who finished third in rushing yards in the state, averaged 191.5 yards per game this past season.
“He’s not a `me-guy,’ he’s a `we-guy,’ ‘’ Selgrad said. “He wanted the team to be successful, even though (the offense) went through him. He’s an uplifting individual. He will be missed.”
Other players considered for state player of the year were Two Rivers senior running back and linebacker Chase Matthias, Appleton North senior inside linebacker Brock Arndt, Kewaunee senior running back Owen Carlson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial senior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, Sussex Hamilton senior quarterback Tyler Hatcher, Mosinee senior defensive back Keagen Jirschele, Lodi senior quarterback Mason Lane, Hartland Arrowhead senior offensive lineman Garrett Sexton and Franklin senior running back Terrance Shelton.
2023 ASSOCIATED PRESS WISCONSIN ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Colton Brunell, Columbus
COACH OF THE YEAR – Matt Hensler, Lake Geneva Badger
x - unanimous selection
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM
QB – Adam Skifton, 6-2, 190, Sr., Onalaska
RB – x - Colton Brunell, 6-1, 205, Sr., Columbus
RB – x – Terrance Shelton, 6-0, 206, Sr., Franklin
RB – Christian Collins, 5-10, 190, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame
OL – x - Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
OL – x – Garrett Sexton, 6-7, 270, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead
OL – Derek Jensen, 6-7, 315, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead
OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 295, Sr., Mukwonago
OL – Mitch Verstegen, 6-5, 300, Sr., Kaukauna
WR/TE – Robert Booker II, 6-6, 217, Sr., Waunakee
WR/TE – James Flanigan Jr., 6-5, 230, Jr., Green Bay Notre Dame
PK – Sean West, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead
ALL-PURPOSE – Karter Butt, 5-10, 215, Sr., Edgar
ALL-PURPOSE – Chase Matthias, 6-0, 220, Two Rivers
OFFENSE SECOND TEAM
QB – Kasey Helgeson, 6-4, 210, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
RB – Owen Carlson, 6-0, 200, Sr., Kewaunee
RB – Grant Dean, 6-0, 180, Jr., Neenah
RB – Jayden Gordon, 5-10, 190, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph
OL – Jackson Braden, 6-2, 285, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger
OL – Logan Gross, 6-4, 270, Sr., Sun Prairie East
OL – Josh Klann, 6-7, 268, Sr., Lodi
OL – Kristian Peterson, 6-1, 312, Sr., Middleton
OL – Shane Willenbring, 6-5, 240, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas
WR/TE – Brodie Mickschl, 6-0, 170, Sr., Onalaska
WR/TE – Connor Stauff, 5-10, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East
PK – Owen Plate, 6-2, 215, Sr., Plymouth
ALL-PURPOSE – JP Doyle, 6-1, 200, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger
ALL-PURPOSE – Koehler, Kilty, 6-1, 210, Sr., Stratford
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM
DL – Sam McGivern, 6-3, 255, Sr., Kimberly
DL – Jace Miller, 6-3, 270, Sr., Franklin
DL – Grey Rumohr, 6-4, 285, Sr., Kettle Moraine
DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-1, 212, Sr., Waunakee
DE/OLB – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 260, Sr., Hartland Arrowhead
ILB – x - Brock Arndt, 6-3, 235, Sr., Appleton North
ILB – Drew Braam, 6-2, 225, Sr., Oak Creek
ILB – Easton Stone, 6-2, 220, Sr., Rice Lake
DB – x - Keagen Jirschele, 5-10, 185, Sr., Mosinee
DB – Sam Ostrenga, 5-11, 185, Sr., Sun Prairie East
DB – Carson Van Dinter, 6-3, 195, Sr., Kaukauna
PUNTER – Connor Breunig, 6-3, 215, Sr., Sauk Prairie
DEFENSE SECOND TEAM
DL – Talan Crist, 5-10, 195, Jr., Darlington
DL – Jakob Duren, 6-1, 224, Sr., Waunakee
DL – Max Matthias, 5-10, 200, So., Two Rivers
DE/OLB – Ross Liegel, 6-7, 225, Sr., Baraboo
DE/OLB – Mitchell Nigro, 6-2, 220, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette
ILB – Cooper Catalano, 6-2, 210, Jr., Germantown
ILB – Landon Gauthier, 6-3, 230, Sr., Bay Port
ILB – Sam Pilof, 6-3, 218, Sr., Middleton
DB – Noah Hait, 5-10, 175, Sr., Kettle Moraine
DB – Brady Link, 5-8, 185, Sr., Columbus
DB – Tre Poteat, 6-1, 175, Jr., Verona
PUNTER – Erik Schmidt, 6-1, 190, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Ean Ackley, ILB, Sr., Sun Prairie West
Adam Backus, DB, Sr., Mishicot
Colton Brunell, ILB, Sr., Columbus
Damarcus Chappell, DE, Sr., Glendale Nicolet
Ethan Feldner, WR, Sr., University School of Milwaukee
Liam Fingerson, P, So., Richland Center
Charles Garvey, OL, Wrightstown
Jack Hardt, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette
Tyler Hatcher, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton
Sam Hogland, ILB, Sr., Waunakee
Nick Kihn, WR, Sr., Sussex Hamilton
Eric Kenesie, DB, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph
Jonathan Ksobiech, ILB, Sr., Kettle Moraine
Mason Lane, QB, Sr., Lodi
Austin Leibfried, OL, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Ben Lindley, RB, Sr., Waunakee
Chase Matthias, RB/ILB, Sr., Two Rivers
Murphy Monreal, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Marquette
Nate Olsen, OL, Sr., Waunakee
Carl Pevey, DE, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Brady Puls, OLB, Sr., Lodi
Casey Quam, DB, Jr., Stoughton
Erik Schmidt, PK, Jr., Milwaukee Marquette
Beckett Spilde, DL, Sr., Stoughton
Drew Wagner, WR, Sr., Kettle Moraine
Honorable mention
Grant Chandonais, QB, Jr., Stevens Point; Preston Dahlke, DL, Sr., Edgar; Harrison Graveen, OL, Sr., Edgar; Gavin Leonhardt, TE/LB, Sr., Stratford; Louis Nikolai, DB, Sr., Loyal; Ray Reineck, RB, Sr., Wausau West; Braylon Smola, RB, Sr., Stevens Point; Casey Arendt, OL, Sr., Port Washington; Camden Dvorachek, DE/TE, Sr., Reedsville; Jackson Foster, DL, Jr., Cedar Grove-Belgium; Brendan Gaertig, OLB, Sr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Justin Klinkner, QB, Sr., Two Rivers; Parker Maney, QB, jr., Reedsville.
Noah Moul, OL/ILB, Jr., Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Ben Timm, RB, Sr., Campbellsport; Eli Adams, RB/OLB/P, Sr., Potosi/Cassville; Peyton Alvarado, RB, Sr., Lancaster; Andrew Figi, DB, Sr., Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.); Jackson Kitzmiller, DL, Jr., Madison Edgewood; Henry Koeppen, OL/DL, Sr., Lodi; Gabe Passini, QB, Sr., Middleton; T.J. Pink, QB, Jr., Platteville; Mike Valitchka, WR, Sr., Verona; Tate Eccles, PK/P, Jr., McFarland; Tucker Grundahl, TE, Sr., DeForest; Peyton Gundelach, OL, Sr., Marshall.
Drew Kavanaugh, QB, Sr., Sun Prairie East; Chris Kiel, WR, Jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Jake Long, OL, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Brock Massey, WR, Sr., Mauston; James Seagreaves, DE, Sr., Monroe; Jacques Brooks, WR, Sr., Franklin; Carson Bilitz, RB-LB, Sr., Waterford; Carson Fletcher, RB-LB, Jr., Racine Horlick; Rock Hodge, OL, Sr., Oak Creek.Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Michael King Jr., LB, Sr., Racine Case; Talan Summers, ILB, Sr., Franklin; Tommy Teberg, WR, Sr., Burlington.
Miles Christensen, LB, Sr., Menasha; Carson Clausen, DE, Sr., Freedom; Finnley Doriot, QB, Sr., Kaukauna; Reid Hietpas, LB, Sr., Xavier; Nic Plamann, OL, Sr., Kimberly; Braxton Riha, OL, Sr., Kewaunee; Max Ronsman, DB, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Ezra Waege, DL, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco; Alex Warden, OL, Jr., Bay Port; Demetrius Bergmann, RB, Sr., Pepin/Alma; Walter Berns, DB, Sr., Aquinas; Sam Bossman, OL, Sr., Onalaska; Sam Crenshaw, P/K, Sr., Bangor; Antoine Hardie, LB, Sr., La Crosse Central; Brett Hemmersbach, RB, Sr., Cashton.
Blake Sutton, QB, Sr., Westby; Blake Thiry, A-P, Jr., Prairie du Chien; Kyle White, RB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Caden Anderson, WR, Sr., Cameron; Sam Dickman, DL, Jr., Hudson; Tyler Lessard, WR, Jr., Hudson; Aiden Meador, RB, Sr., St. Croix Falls; Austin Remington, OLB, Sr., Mondovi; Jonah Severson, RB, Sr., River Falls; Cal Smith, QB, Sr., Baldwin-Woodville; Griffin Bowers, DB, Sr., Mequon Homestead; Brady Hilgart, QB, Jr., Grafton; Immanuel Joseph, OLB, Sr., Franklin; Nick McCullough, DL, Jr., Muskego; Ben Ott, RB, Sr., Glendale Nicolet; Mason Radobicky, RB, Jr., Mukwonago; Owen Strebig, OL, Sr., Kettle Moraine; Lamarcus Vinson, ILB, Sr., Milwaukee King.
