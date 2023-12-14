Didion Milling Inc. reaches settlement after fatal 2017 explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambria milling company must pay over $1.8 million under a settlement agreement following the 2017 explosion that killed five workers and injured several others, the U.S. Department of Labor revealed on Thursday.

The final settlement agreement for Didion Milling Inc. was entered as a final order on Wednesday, the Department explained.

The company must also make safety and health improvements at the facility to ensure current and future mill workers are being protected, OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan said. This includes analyzing potential hazards of grain dust and the need for flame-resistant personal protective clothing, as well as creating an incident-reporting and investigation system.

“OSHA will hold Didion leadership accountable for changing the corporate culture to focus on safety and health by working with experts, and with management and workers,” Donovan said. “Together, they can develop and continually test safety measures and emergency response procedures and train employees in hazard recognition. The five workers who lost their lives and those injured in this preventable tragedy must never be forgotten.”

FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion in this June 1, 2017 photo,. A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion that killed five workers in 2017. Court records indicate the grand jury indictment was announced Thursday, May 12, 2022, against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders. (John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

The settlement comes following several current and former officials were convicted of workplace safety, environmental, fraud and obstruction of justice charges in October. Other company officials have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Didion Milling pleaded guilty in September of charges relating to employees falsifying records in the years leading up to the fatal explosion.

Here are the full list of safety improvements Didion must implement, as listed by the U.S. Department of Labor:

Develop a corporate-wide safety and health management system within six months with input from management and workers and create a safety committee.

Meet with OSHA at least yearly to discuss safety and health issues.

Work with third-party experts to ensure mechanical integrity of key pieces of equipment.

Conduct hazards analyses on grain dust and the need for flame-resistant personal protective garments.

Provide time, equipment, staffing and training related to combustible dust housekeeping and mechanical integrity equipment inspections, tests and preventative maintenance.

Develop a management of change program and procedure overseen by a qualified person knowledgeable in the fire and deflagration hazards of agricultural or food dust.

Review changes to grain processing equipment including mills, dryers, dust collector filters and bucket elevators for safety compliance.

Create an incident-reporting and investigation system to identify incidents such as severe near misses, severe injuries, combustible dust fire, deflagration and explosion events, and material releases.

Conduct emergency planning and response training with the local fire department annually, if practical.

Train employees on the updated safety and health management system within 30 days of implementation.

Conduct training in languages understood by employees.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.