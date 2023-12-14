Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together

By Holly Brantley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREEN ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - This summer, Tim Wollak was fishing with his 5-year-old daughter, Henley. She’s used to spending time out on the water with dad, but this find went way beyond any fish tale.

It’s a shipwreck from a voyage believed to have run aground during the Great Peshtigo Fire back in 1871

Video of the wreck sent to us by the Wisconsin Historical Society shows the ship sitting in 8 to 10 feet of water. The exact identity of the wreck has not been confirmed yet, but the Historical Society says the location and other data they’ve gathered fit the description of a ship called the ‘George L. Newman’.

“It is a pretty cool piece of history,” said Wollak. “I hope a lot of people go to see it and people leave it undisturbed and let the historical society take care of it.”

That ship was built in 1855, a three-masted wooden barquentine that measures in at 122 feet long. We’re told on the night of October 8, 1871, the George L. Newman sailed through thick smoke from the Great Peshtigo Fire, which the Historical Society says was the deadliest in U.S. history.

It was carrying lumber from Little Suamico when it grounded on Green Island. Amid thick smoke, the lighthouse keeper Samuel Drew rescued the crew.

“This next spring, as soon as I can get a group together, I think we’re going to go out and try and locate the site and do a few dives on it over several days and try to record this site,” said Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The Historical Society says they have three to four shipwreck discoveries reported every year, but this is the first discovered by a father and daughter during a fishing trip.

