‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten

The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier this year.(Los Angeles Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The Los Angeles Zoo shared a first look at one of its newest residents this week.

The zoo announced that a male ocelot kitten was born in September.

He has been living behind the scenes until he’s fully vaccinated, according to the zoo.

The ocelot kitten currently weighs about 6.5 pounds, around five times his birth weight.

Animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski has been closely monitoring the kitten and remarked that he’s already surpassed multiple milestones.

“His eyes opened after nine days, and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days. At first, he was toddling around on unsteady legs, but he’s become stronger and more agile every day. He has a big personality now, and he’s brave and curious,” she said.

Maya, the kitten’s mother, is an experienced nurturing mom, zoo officials said. This enabled keepers to limit contact, only handling him within the first few weeks to check his weight and make sure he was developing normally.

Animal caretakers said they are currently working with the kitten to build trusting relationships.

The ocelot is larger than a housecat but smaller than a bobcat. These solitary cats often rest in trees or bushes during the day, the stripes and spots of their fur provide camouflage.

The animals are nocturnal hunters, the zoo team shared. They use their excellent night vision and sensitive whiskers to help them navigate even in total darkness.

In the coming days, guests will have the opportunity to visit Maya and her kitten in their habitat at the zoo.

