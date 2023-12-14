Joey’s Song benefit concert returns to the Sylvee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – In less than a month, the benefit concert for Joey’s Song will return to the Sylvee for a one-of-a-kind concert to raise money for epilepsy research.

Joey’s father and the founder of the benefit show, Mike Gomoll sat down with 15 News’ Tim Elliott on Thursday to discuss the show and why it is so important.

Click here to find more information about the concert or to buy tickets.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.