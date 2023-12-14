Mild Temperatures Today & Friday

Around 15 degrees above average today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some beautiful weather in the forecast over the next couple days. High-pressure will be drifting off to the east of here today. That ridge of high-pressure is going to bring in a lot of sunshine for us and with southerly or southwesterly winds, we will see some very mild high temperatures.

Highs today across southern Wisconsin are expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ll start to see a few scattered clouds make their way in tomorrow morning. Eventually these clouds will thicken up later in the day and into Friday night. Chances of precipitation will be on the increase Friday night, and into Saturday as a wave of low pressure approaches from the west. The showers will continue during the day Saturday, but should come to an end by Saturday afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

As we move through Saturday night and Sunday, drier air will begin to fill in. Temperatures will drop off a little bit for the weekend with that system coming through. High temperatures are still expected to be right around the 40° mark. Mild weather continues into next week with dry conditions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs during that time. Will also be near 40°.

