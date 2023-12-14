New Madison Whole Foods Market location opens

A grand opening for a new Whole Foods Market in Madison was held Wednesday morning after the store moved just down the road.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
The grocery store moved from its location on University Avenue, which had served the community since 1996, to 4710 Madison Yards Way.

Store Team Leader Paul Sigmund explained the new 50,000-square-foot store in the Madison Yards Community, near Hilldale, includes more than 700 local items sourced from the Midwest and a full-service coffee bar.

“We are thrilled to continue serving the Madison community with our knowledgeable team members, high quality standards for food, and hand-picked selection of local products in this new, larger location,” Sigmund said.

Sigmund noted there are also more spaces inside and outside of the store for gathering, as well as an expanded prepared foods section.

The store was open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on opening day, and will now be open from 8 a.m. to 9 pm. daily.

