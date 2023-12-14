President Biden to return to Wisconsin next week

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With 2024 right around the corner, Wisconsin is about to return to the spotlight in what is looking to be another heated presidential election year, President Joe Biden is planning another visit to the Badger State.

On Thursday, the White House revealed the President would travel to Milwaukee next week. Its statement said he would arrive on Wednesday, Dec. 20, but it did not indicate where he planned to visit after his arrival, promising that information would be released at a later time.

While the White House was mum on President Biden’s eventual destination, it did explain the purpose of his trip: Bidenomics. The President is expected to talk about his economic program and the Investing in America initiative that his office asserts is leading a small business boom.

The statement also credits President Biden’s policies for “lowering costs for hardworking families and building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up. The White House noted that during Biden’s term, which began as the United States was still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 15 million new business applications have been filed, adding that 178,000 of them were in Wisconsin.

