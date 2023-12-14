Red Cross asking for blood donations this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

“One of the things that folks don’t realize is that we need blood every day,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southwest Wisconsin Chapter Kyle Kriegl said.

With a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months.

“A lot of people (are) traveling, accidents are happening, they don’t stop,” Kriegl said. “They don’t take a break or a holiday so that’s why it’s so important if folks can come out and donate blood.”

The Red Cross needs 12,500 blood donations and 2,600 platelet donations every single day to keep up with the blood supply across the country.

“You’re helping someone else whether that person needs a blood transfusions for cancer or an emergency that comes up, you’re helping another life, another person by making a blood donation.”

The largest single-day blood drive in Wisconsin is taking place on Friday, Dec. 22nd. The 38th Annual event will take place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We need the community to come out and help us,” Kriegl said. “We’ve got a goal – well over 650 units that we’re looking to collect that day so we’re asking folks to come out.”

If you’re not able to make it that day, there are lots of other opportunities to donate blood throughout the community the rest of the year. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Scheduling an appointment to donate is strongly encouraged.

