Unsettled Weather Coming

Changes coming this weekend
Then cooler air for next week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Warm through Saturday
  • Rain is back on Saturday
  • Dry and mild next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With an area of high pressure to the southeast of us, we were treated to a warm and sunny day across southern Wisconsin.  Being on the west side of this high, southwesterly flow helped push our temperatures past 50 today in some areas.  This will be the warmest day that we will see through at least next week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Out to our southwest and northwest are two lows that will be combining their energy over the Mississippi River Valley and strengthening as it moves east.  Friday will begin with mostly sunshine, but clouds will move in ahead of this system.  Because of the overcast skies by the afternoon, temperatures will be a few degrees lower than today, into the mid to upper 40s.

Looking Ahead...

On Saturday, showers will begin moving in from the southeast, but the precipitation may not initially reach the ground.  Once the air is saturated enough, we can expect light showers through most of the afternoon and evening.  Rainfall totals shouldn’t exceed more than 1/2″ at the most, while most will only see about 1/4″.  Temperatures will also begin to head back down, into the lower 40s.  Sunday will stay cloudy with the chance of some isolated fog in the morning.

Next week is looking dry with temperatures starting the workweek into the low 30s, but warming back up to the lower 40s by Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Then cooler air for next week
Tracking Showers For The Weekend
Highs well into the 40s
Mild Temperatures Today & Friday
We have mild temperatures coming up over the next couple of days.
Mild Temperatures Today & Friday
This trend could last the entire month
Mild, Mild, Mild