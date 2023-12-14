Unsettled Weather Coming

Warm through Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With an area of high pressure to the southeast of us, we were treated to a warm and sunny day across southern Wisconsin. Being on the west side of this high, southwesterly flow helped push our temperatures past 50 today in some areas. This will be the warmest day that we will see through at least next week.

Out to our southwest and northwest are two lows that will be combining their energy over the Mississippi River Valley and strengthening as it moves east. Friday will begin with mostly sunshine, but clouds will move in ahead of this system. Because of the overcast skies by the afternoon, temperatures will be a few degrees lower than today, into the mid to upper 40s.

On Saturday, showers will begin moving in from the southeast, but the precipitation may not initially reach the ground. Once the air is saturated enough, we can expect light showers through most of the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals shouldn’t exceed more than 1/2″ at the most, while most will only see about 1/4″. Temperatures will also begin to head back down, into the lower 40s. Sunday will stay cloudy with the chance of some isolated fog in the morning.

Next week is looking dry with temperatures starting the workweek into the low 30s, but warming back up to the lower 40s by Wednesday.

