Wisconsin women’s basketball stomps St. Thomas on the road

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball beat St. Thomas 78-55 at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Serah Williams had a double-double. She finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard D’Yanis Jimenez scored 20 points and senior guard Brooke Schramek added 15 points.

Wisconsin shot 46.6% from the floor and finished 43.8% from behind the arc. The Badgers also out-rebounded the Tommies 40-27 and out-scored St. Thomas 38-22 in the paint.

The Badgers improve to 6-4 on the year.

Up next, the Badgers host Eastern Illinois next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

