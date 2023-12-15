Badgers volleyball season comes to an end after loss against Texas

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fl. (WMTV) - The Badgers’ season came to an end on Thursday night after falling to Texas 3-1 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers and the Longhorns promised to be a great match Thursday night.

The last two National Champions facing each other in the NCAA Final Four in Tampa on Thursday night.

Texas came out in set one and looked more composed taking it 25-22.

But as they have done all season long, the Badgers fought back. Wisconsin took a 15 to 7 lead in set 2, and eventually won it 25 to 20.

All that momentum the Badgers built up in set 2 was give right back in set 3. It was all Texas in the third.  The Longhorns jumped out to a big lead and never looked back, winning 25-13.

And it was more of the same for Texas in set four.  The Longhorns win it 25-16 and win the match 3-1.

Wisconsin ends the season with a record of 30-4.

Texas moves on to face Nebraska in the National Championship game on Sunday.

The crowd of 19,598 set an NCAA record for Women’s Volleyball.

