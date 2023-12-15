‘Battle of the Badges:’ Lakeside Fire-Rescue hosts competitive blood drive

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to give back this holiday season, the Lakeside Fire-Rescue departments in Edgerton and Milton hosted a ‘Battle of the Badges Blood Drive’ Thursday.

The Edgerton and Milton fire stations merged in February and are now part of the combination department, Lakeside Fire-Rescue. But their partnership isn’t stopping a little friendly rivalry.

“They put it together this year to kind of do a battle of the badges theme and, you know, a little friendly competition,” Captain at the Milton station Jayce Harder said. “We’ve all worked together before this, now during it, so just going back and forth and having that competition with each other is great.”

Both personnel and area residents are giving a free gift this holiday season.

“Well, actually today is my five gallon,” Edgerton resident Tom Livick said. “Just look the other way. You can barely feel the stick. You’re out of here in 15 minutes and the blood is needed.”

All of the blood donated Thursday will go to the Rock River Valley Blood Center. The center is the only provider of blood products to 14 hospitals across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Donor recruiter John Seger says they are consistently looking for opportunities to hold a drive, especially during the holidays.

“With a lot of people traveling for Christmas time, we see increased accidents,” Seger said. “We see more people having surgeries at the end of the year. We also are closed for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, so that’s two less days of collections, which means we have to beef that up somewhere else around our schedule.”

With donors filtering into the Edgerton station throughout the day...

“Better luck next year, I guess,” Captain Harder said. “We’ll get them next year!”

