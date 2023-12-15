‘Battle of the Badges:’ Lakeside Fire-Rescue hosts competitive blood drive

Departments in Edgerton and Milton hosted the community event in an effort to give back this holiday season
Departments in Edgerton and Milton hosted the community event in an effort to give back this holiday season
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to give back this holiday season, the Lakeside Fire-Rescue departments in Edgerton and Milton hosted a ‘Battle of the Badges Blood Drive’ Thursday.

The Edgerton and Milton fire stations merged in February and are now part of the combination department, Lakeside Fire-Rescue. But their partnership isn’t stopping a little friendly rivalry.

“They put it together this year to kind of do a battle of the badges theme and, you know, a little friendly competition,” Captain at the Milton station Jayce Harder said. “We’ve all worked together before this, now during it, so just going back and forth and having that competition with each other is great.”

Both personnel and area residents are giving a free gift this holiday season.

“Well, actually today is my five gallon,” Edgerton resident Tom Livick said. “Just look the other way. You can barely feel the stick. You’re out of here in 15 minutes and the blood is needed.”

All of the blood donated Thursday will go to the Rock River Valley Blood Center. The center is the only provider of blood products to 14 hospitals across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Donor recruiter John Seger says they are consistently looking for opportunities to hold a drive, especially during the holidays.

“With a lot of people traveling for Christmas time, we see increased accidents,” Seger said. “We see more people having surgeries at the end of the year. We also are closed for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, so that’s two less days of collections, which means we have to beef that up somewhere else around our schedule.”

With donors filtering into the Edgerton station throughout the day...

“Better luck next year, I guess,” Captain Harder said. “We’ll get them next year!”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

The 23rd ranked Badgers are getting ready to take on Jacksonville State.
Badgers volleyball, men's basketball compete Thursday night
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with...
Ikea is giving away turkey-sized meatballs for Christmas