Bicyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Richland County, officials say

A 71-year-old man riding an e-bicycle died after being hit by a vehicle in Richland County, the Sheriff’s Office stated Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The driver told authorities he was heading down County Highway O just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, southeast of Richland Center, and was following farm equipment. The man explained that he couldn’t see because the sun was in his eyes and he struck the bicyclist, who was heading in the same direction down the road.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to save the bicyclist’s life. Officials later took the 71-year-old Muscoda man to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Harvey Bastian, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the 64-year-old Hill Point driver agreed to a blood draw and there is no evidence that he was impaired at the time of the crash. He was not hurt.

There was no indication if any charges or citations would be filed. The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the deadly crash.

