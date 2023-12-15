Couple at Verona senior living community celebrates engagement

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin couple is proving it’s never too late to fall in love.

The engagement of Paul Stein and Ellen Couch was cause for celebration at Verona senior living center Noel Manor Retirement Living, where the couple met.

After moving in three years ago, Paul and his late wife, Joyce, bonded with Ellen over their love for sports, theater and music.

After his wife’s passing, Paul started looking into a trip to Ireland next year.

Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care facilities, is happy to celebrate the engagement of two of its own residents, Paul Stein and Ellen Couch. (Park Vista Senior Housing Management)

Paul asked Ellen if she would want to be his travel companion, and she said yes. Paul followed up with another question, hoping her answer would be the same.

“Once I knew she wanted to travel with me, I popped the question,” Paul said. “I followed up by asking her if she wanted our Ireland trip to be our honeymoon. And she said yes!”

Paul gave her a beautiful ring and announced the news during Noel Manor’s Wine Lover’s Wednesday activity.

The couple plans to honeymoon in Ireland together next year.

Executive Director at Noel Manor Kirsten Browns said this is the second engagement to ever happen at the center.

“Like their family and friends, we’re just so happy for them both!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

