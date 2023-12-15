Crowl, Wahl lead No. 23 Wisconsin past Jacksonville State, 75-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had 19 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Wahl added 16 points and No. 23 Wisconsin beat Jacksonville State 75-60 on Thursday night.

Wahl scored the first eight points for the Badgers (8-3), who never trailed as they bounced back from a lackluster performance in last Saturday’s 98-73 loss at No. 1 Arizona. Wahl went 6 of 9 from the field in the first half as Wisconsin led 38-30 at the break.

KyKy Tandy scored 16 points for Jacksonville State (4-7). Marcellus Brigham Jr. came off the bench to score 10 first-half points for the Gamecocks, but he didn’t score after halftime.

A.J. Storr had 13 points for Wisconsin.

Crowl capped a 12-3 run with a layup that gave the Badgers a 29-17 lead with 5:39 remaining in the first half.

Jacksonville State’s Ivan Reynolds drained a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer. The Gamecocks then scored the first two baskets of the second half to get within 38-34. But Wisconsin held Jacksonville State scoreless for the next four minutes.

The Gamecocks finished 6 of 15 (40%) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville State: Tandy and Brigham made critical baskets, but their shooting needs to be more consistent. The Gamecocks also need to stay out of foul trouble.

Wisconsin: Led by Wahl and Crowl, the Badgers dominated inside, scoring 40 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State: At Tarleton State on Monday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Chicago State on Dec. 22.

