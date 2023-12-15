Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery

Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.(Lincoln Park Zoo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN)- An endangered monkey at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is now cancer-free after a first-of-its-kind surgery.

The patient, named Zhang, is an old-world monkey known as a Francois langur.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine first noticed a cancerous tumor on the roof of the primate’s mouth in 2021.

The tumor is common in the species, but it is usually detected when it is too late to treat or after the monkey has died.

Veterinarians from the zoo teamed up with Chicago’s RUSH University Medical Center and successfully removed the tumor in 2022.

Little Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.

This marks the first time a Francois langur was successfully treated for oral cancer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
An attorney for the Trump campaign, Jim Troupis, submits the petition for a recount in Dane...
Liberals seek ouster from Wisconsin judicial ethics panel of Trump lawyer who advised fake electors