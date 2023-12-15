Families with chronic health needs enjoy special Henry Vilas Zoo lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families with chronic healthcare needs and disabilities were invited to a special night of holiday lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo on Thursday.

The zoo hosted the third year of its Dream Lights, a free event for families to enjoy the more than one million lights on display. The night allows for families who may need more time and space to safely stroll through the zoo, while enjoying the holiday festivities.

Staff at the zoo say this is one of their favorite events to put on each year because of how happy and appreciative the families are.

“Any family that has had to be away from home, dealing with something scary that they don’t know the outcome of, this is just an opportunity to take your mind off that for a little while, to remember that you’re a kid, and that this time of year, you’re supposed to have a little magic in your life so that’s what we try to provide,” said zoo Marketing & Outreach Manager Kristin Moala.

Santa was there to visit with guests and the carousel was open for unlimited rides.

More than 100 families signed up to attend this year.

