Families with chronic health needs enjoy special Henry Vilas Zoo lights

Families with chronic healthcare needs and disabilities were invited to a special night of holiday lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo on Thursday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families with chronic healthcare needs and disabilities were invited to a special night of holiday lights at the Henry Vilas Zoo on Thursday.

The zoo hosted the third year of its Dream Lights, a free event for families to enjoy the more than one million lights on display. The night allows for families who may need more time and space to safely stroll through the zoo, while enjoying the holiday festivities.

Staff at the zoo say this is one of their favorite events to put on each year because of how happy and appreciative the families are.

“Any family that has had to be away from home, dealing with something scary that they don’t know the outcome of, this is just an opportunity to take your mind off that for a little while, to remember that you’re a kid, and that this time of year, you’re supposed to have a little magic in your life so that’s what we try to provide,” said zoo Marketing & Outreach Manager Kristin Moala.

Santa was there to visit with guests and the carousel was open for unlimited rides.

More than 100 families signed up to attend this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

This image shows a variety of American Girl dolls. The toy company Mattel is developing a...
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie
“Barbie” may soon be joined by another Mattel doll on the big screen.
After ‘Barbie’ success, Mattel to make American Doll live-action movie
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department put up two signs Thursday in honor of fallen firefighters...
‘They were very significant people’: Fort Atkinson fire department remembers deadly firefighter crash from 100 years ago
Nearly 100 years to the day, the Fort Atkinson fire department is remembering a tragedy that...
‘They were very significant people’: Fort Atkinson fire department remembers deadly crash