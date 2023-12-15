Gray Weekend Ahead

Light rain stays through tomorrow afternoon

Winds pick up Sunday night

Bitterly cold start to Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s cloudy weather is just an introduction to the cloudy weather that will continue through the weekend. We were still able to enjoy some unseasonably mild temperatures today, reaching into the upper 40s. But these clouds are all ahead of a developing system to our southwest.

This area of low pressure will continue to deepen, and then merge into another system that will bring some serious weather for the eastern seaboard. But for us, our weather will turn wet beginning late tomorrow morning through the afternoon. Most of this precipitation will be light and we’re not expecting more than 1/4″ for the majority of us. Highs tomorrow will be heading down into the lower 40s.

What’s Coming Up...

On Sunday clouds will stick around, but winds will begin picking up. The system that moved east of us will be followed by a strong area of high pressure moving in right behind. Because of the strength of these two systems, the pressure gradient over us will begin to tighten causing some very gusty winds to develop later on Sunday and into Monday. The northerly flow of these winds will usher in some much colder air for the start of the workweek. But be ready, these gusty winds, and colder air will mean that our wind chill temperatures will be brutal for most of Monday, likely feeling more like the single digits.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will slowly climb back up into the 40s by mid to late week with more sun to enjoy. And if you want a hint about Christmas, long range forecasts look for us to be unsettled on Christmas day, and colder the days after that.

