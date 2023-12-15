How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin

Director of the Literacy Services Team for Wisconsin DPI visited the WMTV studio on Friday to talk about this tool.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From personal interest to educational research, BadgerLink provides Wisconsin residents with licensed, trustworthy resources.

Director of the Literacy Services Team for Wisconsin DPI visited the WMTV studio on Friday to talk about this tool.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

Toledo Police Department
Woman arrested for pulling knife, threatening police
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
How BadgerLink engages students in reading across Wisconsin
Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
Madison Police: 61-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver arrested
Frigid wind chills coming
Gray Weekend Ahead