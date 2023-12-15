Janesville Fire Chief, longtime firefighter to retire

Fire truck (FILE)
Fire truck (FILE)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Janesville Fire Chief is set to retire after 30 years with the department, having filled every role you can think of.

Chief James Ponkauskas has only spent the last two years in charge of JFD. Some of his roles for the other 28 include firefighter, paramedic, motor pump operator, lieutenant, shift commander, project manager, and more.

“Chief Ponkauskas’ dedication and commitment to the safety and security of the City of Janesville is clearly demonstrated by his honorable and accomplished 30 years of service,” City Manager Kevin Lahner said. “We wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

As project manager in 2016, Ponkauskas helped build the city’s Central Fire Station. He was also a driving force in JFD’s new Physical and Cancer Screening program.

Ponkauskas also served 26 years with the Orfordville Fire Protection District, 13 of which were as Fire Chief. He became a firefighter at JFD in 1994.

The city says they are working on naming the next Fire Chief by May 2024.

