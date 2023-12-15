Jingle in the holidays with our Pet of the Week: Jingles!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest furry friend at the Dane County Humane Society is hoping to jingle all the way to a loving home.

Jingles is an adult cat, who is a very adventurous and curious girl. After several weeks of loving care at the shelter, she is ready to look for a family hoping to give her all the love and affection she needs.

Jingles was described as an absolute sweetheart.

Local 311 Charities’ Vaughn Brockel also stopped by to show a fun way they’re giving back to the community. The 2024 Madison Firefighters charity calendar gives back to the Dane County Humane Society and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County.

You can order the calendar anytime between now and March 1.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.