Lake Mills middle schoolers visit retirement home for day of service

Lake Mills Police Department Officer Johnson organized the trip to Trinity Pines for Lake Mills Middle School seventh graders, who are all graduates of the DARE program.(Ava Buttacavoli)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One hundred middle schoolers visited a Lake Mills retirement center on Wednesday to talk with the residents.

Lake Mills Police Department Officer Johnson organized the trip to Trinity Pines for Lake Mills Middle School seventh graders, who are all graduates of the DARE program.

The visit was for a day of service, where residents talked with the students about their stories and the history of the area.

All students and residents had a pizza party at the end of the day.

