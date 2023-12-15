Madison alder announces unexpected resignation, applications open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison alder suddenly announced her resignation Friday, citing a family health issue.

District 19 Alder Kristen Slack’s resignation will go into effect Jan. 10.

“It is with sincere regret that I announce my resignation from the Madison Common Council,” Alder Slack explained. “Since the election in April, my family has been dealing with a major health issue that has significantly altered our lives. I have tried for many months to balance these changes with my responsibilities as a City Alder, but it is simply no longer tenable.”

Slack was elected in April, serving on the Board of Public Works, Housing Strategy Committee, Community Development Block Grant Committee, and Vending Oversight Committee, the city said.

Following the announcement, the City of Madison is opening applications to fill the vacancy for the rest of the term, which ends April 15. Applicants must live in District 19, which includes a large chunk of west Madison.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com.

Applications must include:

Name

Address

Phone number

E-mail

Resume with education, work, neighborhood and civic experience

Why you want to serve

What you hope to accomplish

Whether you plan to run for alder in the Spring 2025 election

Interviews and appointment will be held Jan. 23

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.