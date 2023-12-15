Madison Metro reports potential delays due to bus shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metro passengers may notice delays due to a shortage of buses, the agency explained on Thursday.

Madison Metro told passengers in a post on X that safety inspections are forcing them to bench buses or delay them, as some of them are not meeting the requirements.

The agency noted there was a mechanic staff shortage earlier in the year. New staff members have been hired and are being trained, but taking the time for training has pushed back completing the bus inspections, which are federally required.

Madison Metro provided a full list of morning and evening trips that may be impacted by the issue:

