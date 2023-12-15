Madison Metro reports potential delays due to bus shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metro passengers may notice delays due to a shortage of buses, the agency explained on Thursday.
Madison Metro told passengers in a post on X that safety inspections are forcing them to bench buses or delay them, as some of them are not meeting the requirements.
The agency noted there was a mechanic staff shortage earlier in the year. New staff members have been hired and are being trained, but taking the time for training has pushed back completing the bus inspections, which are federally required.
Madison Metro provided a full list of morning and evening trips that may be impacted by the issue:
- The first five trips of the eastbound Route 38 (trips starting at Sheboygan/Eau Claire at 6:47a, 7:17a, 7:46a, 8:15a and 8:45a) - first trip starting up again at 9:16a. Passengers are encouraged to board Route C.
- The first four trips of the westbound Route 38 (trips starting at Jenifer/ Ingersoll at 6:32a, 6:58a, 7:28a and 8:00a) - first trip starting again at Wilson and MLK at 8:11a. Passengers are encouraged to board Route C.
- One eastbound Route 28 trip from Sheboygan/ Eau Claire at 7:32a and two westbound Route 28 trips from Johnson/Ingersoll at 6:41a and 8:09a.
- One westbound Route J trip from Brooks/Johnson at 7:10a.
- One northbound Route 65 trip from Research Park/ Lacy at 7:14a.
- One southbound Route B trip from Northport/Sherman at 6:44a, and one northbound Route B trip from Cahill/Caddis at 7:53a.
- All AM ‘short turn’ Route 75 trips that start at Maple Grove/McKee.
- Two eastbound Route E (trips starting at McKee/Maple Grove at 5:48a and 7:48a), and one westbound Route E trip from the Capitol at 6:55a.
- One eastbound Route A trip from Junction/Watts at 8:34a and one westbound Route A trip from Eastpark at 7:06a.
- Two southbound Route 65 trips from University Bay/ University at 3:40p and 4:10p. One northbound Route 65 trip from Fitchburg at 4:25p.
- One westbound Route 75 trip from the Capitol at 3:57p. ‘Short turn’ PM Route 75 tips to Maple Grove/ McKee may also be impacted. If you are able, plan ahead to take an alternate trip.
- One westbound Route R trip from the Capitol at 4:11p.
- General delays on Route 75 and Route 38 and trips.
