Madison mom asks community for Christmas cards for her son

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County community delivers after a mother asks for Christmas letters for her son living with autism.

Madison mother Delia Hartman posted on the Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors page, asking people to send Christmas letters to her 12-year-old son Tyler.

She described him as non-verbal and living with autism, and said his favorite part about Christmas is the cards that go along with the gifts.

Since Tyler is non-verbal, Delia said she doesn’t usually know what he wants for Christmas, unless they go to the store and he picks out presents. She said sometimes the flashiest gifts like a PlayStation and other video game items are too expensive, so when she has to say no, it causes meltdowns.

In November, she decided to post about how hard the holidays are for her family, and asked that people send Tyler cards so he can open them and she can read them to him.

”Holidays are extra hard because you worry about him feeling left out,” she said. “So, it’s nice to know that there are some good people out there on the holidays, thinking about him.”

So far, she said they’ve received over 50 cards.

If anyone would like to send the family more cards, Delia asked that they message her on Facebook at the link here.

