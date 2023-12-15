Madison Police: 61-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a driver after he allegedly struck a 61-year-old man using a walker Wednesday on Madison’s north side.

Madison Police Department reported that officers as arrived just before 8 p.m. to the intersection of Huxley Ave. and Aberg Ave., they discovered an officer caring for the victim, who was lying on the ground.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim was trying to cross the street when he was a vehicle turning left onto Huxley Avenue hit him, and drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and he is expected to survive, the MPD report indicated.

MPD continued, saying the driver called dispatch saying he thought he hit a cyclist. The 36-year-old DeForest man was taken into custody at his home and is accused of hit-and-run causing injury.

