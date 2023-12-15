Madison Police use almost $1M in federal funds for youth crime prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are noticing youth crime is up in the city, disproportionately impacting Black kids. Now the department is using a new grant to try to reverse the emerging trend.

Before heading out for a shift, police officers need to pack their gear. Officer Candace Enis prepares that way, too. On Wednesdays, she gets dispatched on a special assignment where she’s armed with a glue gun, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and marshmallows.

Enis is one of six MPD officers assigned to the community outreach team. Because of a new almost $1 million federal grant, once a week, she heads to the BLW Center on the city’s south side to meet with the pint-sized people she serves. The assignment is something they didn’t necessarily teach in the police academy. Enis and a room filled with 25 kids are set to make snowmen crafts while also building connections between cops and youth, specifically children of color.

MPD Officer Candace Enis builds connections with kids at the BLW Center (WMTV)

“The first day my kids asked me a lot of questions. They were maybe afraid and worried. But now, as you see, they’re able to do these activities with me and have fun,” says Enis.

Within the past five years, the number of arrests of kids 16 and younger is actually way down. But police say lately they’ve noticed more youth involved with crime, and the victims and perpetrators are getting younger and younger. They are working to change that.

“The fact there is an increase and the age continues to get lower, it makes me worried. So doing outreach like this where the kids know they have support from people in this profession that look like them is very important,” says Enis.

The grant lasts for three years. It funds six new police officer positions to help the department build trust with the community. The grant will pay $750,000 toward the officers’ salaries and benefits over a 36-month period and requires a 25% match of City funds. After the grant period, the city will foot the $574,100 bill for the six new positions.

This year the grant will fund $182,167 with the City match of $60,722 and other City costs of $34,180 for a total of $277,069.

