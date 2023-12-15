Man hit by vehicle while crossing the street, Madison Police report

Madison Police Department, Wisconsin
Madison Police Department, Wisconsin(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Madison Police Department stated.

MPD indicated the man was not in a painted crosswalk when he was struck around 7:20 p.m., at W. Washington Avenue and Regent Street.

The victim is expected to be OK after the crash, police noted.

The MPD report did not say if officers were searching for a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone who saw the hit-and-run was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB warns of texting scam
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the Elite 8 after knocking off Penn State Thursday...
Badgers volleyball wins, advances to Elite 8

Latest News

Madison Police Department Virtual Response Initiative
Madison Police: 61-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver arrested
Police arrested a driver after he allegedly struck a 61-year-old man using a walker Wednesday...
Madison Police: 61-year-old man hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver arrested
Paquetes de salsa de manzana con canela, de tres distintas marcas: WanaBana, Schnucks y Weis....
Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says
An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently...
Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says