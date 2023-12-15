Man hit by vehicle while crossing the street, Madison Police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, the Madison Police Department stated.

MPD indicated the man was not in a painted crosswalk when he was struck around 7:20 p.m., at W. Washington Avenue and Regent Street.

The victim is expected to be OK after the crash, police noted.

The MPD report did not say if officers were searching for a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone who saw the hit-and-run was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online.

