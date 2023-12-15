MPD: Group of women arrested after fight at Madison night club

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of women were arrested at a downtown Madison nightclub early Thursday morning after allegedly brawling and resisting staff.

A large fight was reported to police just before 2 a.m. at Sotto Night Club, on the 300 block of Henry Street, according to the Madison Police Department’s report.

By the time police got to the nightclub, most of the people involved had already left.

Staff members at the club were hurt trying to stop the fight, MPD noted.

Officers arrested four women at the club; three face disorderly conduct charges and one is accused of obstructing. MPD added that police took all four to the Dane County Jail.

