Salvation Army Red Kettles need donations, bell-ringing volunteers as season wraps up

DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Every holiday season, The Salvation Army bell ringers are out in force encouraging shoppers to drop donations into the Red Kettles.

With just seven days left in the campaign, The Salvation Army of Dane County says it is behind last year for dollars raised and still has over 4,800 hours of volunteer shifts still open.

Salvation Army of Dane County has a match day with One Community Bank on Saturday, Dec. 15, meaning your donations will go even further.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering their time this holidays season can register at RingbellsDane.org or call 608-250-2255 between 10 am and 3 pm for assistance.

