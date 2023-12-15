Sarah Franklin named 2023 AVCA National Player of the Year

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers outside hitter Sarah Franklin can now add National Player of the Year to her list of accomplishments this season.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association title was announced Friday morning during the association’s All-American Banquet. Franklin and three other of her teammates were named 2023 All-Americans earlier this week.

Franklin joins Badgers middle blocker Dana Rettke as the second player in Wisconsin program history to win the award, Wisconsin Athletics noted.

Franklin, the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year, was named First Team All-American on Dec. 13, which was the second time in her career. In her senior season, she was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team, named to the AVCA Northeast All-Region team and crowned Northeast All-Region Player of the Year. She was also picked as Most Outstanding Player in the Madison Regional.

Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season.

The 6-foot-4 senior leads the Badgers with 4.15 kills per set, Wisconsin Athletics noted. Franklin had double-figure kills in 29 matches this year. She hit a season best of .300 percent and averaged 4.62 points per set. She also averaged 1.93 digs per set.

After the Badgers’ loss to Texas on Thursday night in the NCAA National Semifinals, Wisconsin ended the season with a record of 30-4.

