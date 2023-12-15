Some Rain Is On the Way for the Weekend

Around 15 degrees above average today

Rain chances Saturday

Continued mild next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another mild day in the forecast for your Friday. High temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 40s this afternoon. Low pressure will be moving in from the northwest though, and as that approaches us, we will have quite a bit of cloudiness around. There may be a few breaks in the clouds during the morning hours, but extensive cloudiness is expected during the afternoon and overnight.

There are low chances of seeing a White Christmas-- currently less than 10%. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Ahead of that low, moisture will be drawn northward, and result in rain chances during the upcoming weekend. It does look like we will be dry during the early part of the day Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon rain will become likely. Those showers will end by early evening but clouds will linger overnight.

Looking Ahead...

On Sunday mostly cloudy skies are anticipated as well. Temperatures will be a touch cooler during the weekend with highs expected in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry and quiet weather it is expected into next week with quite a bit of sunshine Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will return to the 30s both Monday and Tuesday.

