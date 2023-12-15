Tellurian set to host Not-a-Gala in February

Tellurian will be hosting its fourth “Not-A-Gala” event to continue helping people in the community.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tellurian will be hosting its fourth “Not-A-Gala” event to continue helping people in the community.

Tellurian is a nonprofit that helps people who are struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental illness.

Tellurian CEO Kevin Florek said the holidays, on top of the cold weather and it getting darker earlier, can be a hard time for those with depression.

Florek said many people don’t have the funds to pay for the services they need when it comes to homelessness or substance abuse, so the proceeds from the Not-A-Gala will help pay for those services.

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre will be at the event to recount his past struggle with drug abuse, Florek explained, along with Gilbert Brown, who has been very supportive of the organization.

Florek expects it to be a fun, but moving night. The theme of the event, which is from 6-11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, is Saturday Night at the Disco!

To learn more or buy tickets, visit Tellurian’s website.

