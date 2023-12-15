Woman arrested for pulling knife, threatening police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested Thursday for making threats towards police while showing a knife, police say.

The Madison Police Department said people on the 700 block of Troy Dr. reported a woman they were with was making threats.

The woman allegedly threatened to kill police officers.

When officers arrived around 5 p.m., the woman was gone, but was later found nearby and arrested.

The 30-year-old was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct while armed, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping and threats to law enforcement.

